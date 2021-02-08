A retired Assistant Comptroller-General of Immigration, Abdulahi Rakieu, and three others have been abducted in the Tungan Maje area of Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory.

The kidnappers were said to have raided the victims’ houses and whisked them away.

They reportedly gained access to the residence by breaking the wall and destroying the anti-burglar irons.

This is coming a few hours after a journalist with PUNCH Newspaprs Okechukwu Nnodim and the others who were kidnapped earlier in the week were released on Saturday.

However, the police spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, confirmed theTungan Maje incident on Sunday, noting that the operatives had launched a rescue operation for the victims.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command has arrested six suspected kidnappers along the Apo area of the nation’s capital.

The suspects, Frank Ozor, 26; Nweke Uche, 19; Chester Uzor, 25; Chukwu Bethrand, 27; Chukwu Samuel, 25; and Kelechi Ngene, 26; were intercepted by police operatives on patrol on Saturday after the men abducted three persons.

The police spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said the suspects were arrested while attempting to relocate one of their victims.

“Further investigation led to the successful rescue of two other victims who identified the suspects,” she said in a statement titled, ‘Police rescue victims, arrest six suspects.’

Yusuf explained that the command had launched a strategic counter-kidnapping operation to checkmate rising insecurity in the FCT.

She said, “We have deployed covert and overt crime-fighting strategies to strengthen security across the Federal Capital Territory, especially in areas with rugged terrain.”