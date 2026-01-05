The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to immediately resign his appointment, accusing him of using his ministerial position to interfere in the internal affairs of the ruling party and fuel political te...

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to immediately resign his appointment, accusing him of using his ministerial position to interfere in the internal affairs of the ruling party and fuel political tension in Rivers State.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Monday, January 5, 2026, the APC scribe said his attention had been drawn to what he described as a tirade by the minister against his person and office, following his position that members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) must accord sitting governors due respect as leaders of the party in their respective states.

He expressed shock that what he termed an “innocuous statement” could provoke what he described as uncouth reactions from a member of the Federal Executive Council, noting that such conduct was unbecoming of a serving minister.

Read https://www.tvcnews.tv/stay-out-of-rivers-politics-wike-warns-apc-national-secretary/

Clarifying his position, the APC National Secretary stressed that Wike is not a registered member of the APC and therefore lacks the locus to dabble into the affairs of the party. He said party records clearly show that the former Rivers State governor does not belong to the APC, making his interventions in its internal matters inappropriate.

According to him, his responsibility as National Secretary includes protecting the interests of the party, its members and structures nationwide. He maintained that his comments on developments within the APC in Rivers State cannot be interpreted as interference in the affairs of the state, adding that his official duties are national in scope and not limited to his home state of Osun.

The APC official National Secretary also reacted sharply to Wike’s reference to an alleged ₦600 billion “largesse” in Rivers State, which he claimed APC leaders were scrambling for. He described the allegation as “cheap blackmail,” insisting that his personal and public service records are rooted in integrity and transparency. He challenged the minister to substantiate the claim or be prepared to face legal action.

Addressing what he described as a veiled threat from the minister, the National Secretary said Wike was not God and warned that he might be overplaying his political influence. He declared that he would not be intimidated, recalling his role as one of the young Nigerians who confronted military dictatorship in the struggle for democracy, long before Wike became prominent in national politics.

He further dismissed suggestions that Wike’s support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu automatically confers APC membership on him, noting that millions of Nigerians who are not members of the ruling party also support the President. According to him, Wike’s political alignment does not give him the right to import what he described as the “spirit of the PDP” into the APC or attempt to destabilise the party in Rivers State.

The APC National Secretary warned that it was unacceptable for a member of the Federal Executive Council in an APC-led government to create confusion within any organ or structure of the party while leveraging the same office. He said the honourable option available to Wike, if he wished to continue engaging in partisan battles within the APC, was to resign his appointment as minister and fully face his political interests in Rivers State.