Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has warned the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, to refrain from interfering in political matters concerning Rivers State.

Wike issued the warning in response to comments credited to Basiru, who reportedly criticised the APC National Vice Chairman (South-South), Victor Giadom, over alleged disrespect toward Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Basiru was said to have suggested that Giadom’s actions were aimed at gaining favour with Wike.

The remarks followed Wike’s recent “thank you” visit to Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Addressing residents during a separate engagement in Oyigbo Local Government Area, the former Rivers State governor cautioned Basiru and other political actors against making statements or taking actions that could heighten political tension in the state.

He urged politicians to avoid unnecessary provocations capable of destabilising the peace.

Wike further stated that both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were now aligned on a shared political objective, working towards the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

The minister also raised concerns over what he described as attempts by some politicians to manoeuvre for access to the N600 billion Rivers fund.

He warned against politicising public resources meant to drive development, stressing that such funds should be used strictly in the interest of the people of Rivers State.

Wike said, “Let me warn those who came to Rivers State, because you have heard that we have N600 billion. You come here, you collect, and you open your mouth to talk anyhow.

“I say it here, take this message to your National Secretary, leave Rivers State alone. Go and ask those who have done it before. Don’t take our support for Mr. President for granted. You have to be careful with the statements you make.

“Today, you are enjoying in Osun, you don’t know those who did the work. You are opening your mouth to talk about Rivers State. Anything you see, take it.

“Go and ask other people what has happened to them before. If your hand burns, it’s not me. This state is a no-go area. Take the one you have taken, stop making unnecessary comments.”