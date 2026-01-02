Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has threatened that there would be no second chance for Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, citing failure to provide effective leadership. Wike expressed that any leader who is unable to maintain a working relationship with local governm...

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has threatened that there would be no second chance for Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, citing failure to provide effective leadership.

Wike expressed that any leader who is unable to maintain a working relationship with local government chairmen, members of the state House of Assembly, and other critical stakeholders lacks the capacity to govern effectively.

He made the remarks on Friday during a “thank you visit” to the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Wike said, “We must make decisions. I heard somebody saying that those who worked for Atiku are back. They couldn’t give Atiku 10 per cent. So what is the political advantage? I will not call their names because you all know them.

“We will do all we can to see that we give President Bola Tinubu all the total support that he requires.

“Money cannot solve this problem the governor has started. Tell the Rivers people what was discussed with the President. If you succeed with the first one that was resolved, you will not succeed with the second one.

“There cannot be two captains in one ship. So whoever is assuring you that when you shout on your mandate that all is well, then you are wrong.

“Someone who cannot relate with the Local Government Chairmen, state assembly members, National Assembly members, and other stakeholders cannot provide good leadership.”

Wike further responded to Fubara’s New Year statement, threatening to correct past mistakes.

He said, “Somebody said a dog is barking. This dog that’s barking now barked, even when Rivers people didn’t know who the person was and the dog that barked made the person to be governor when others ran away and he’s not afraid that the same dog now is barking. I wish him goodluck.

“We have decided to for Asiwaju Tinubu. There’s no discussion about that, but there’s one we must take a decision. We won’t make the mistake we made last time. We would correct the mistake.”