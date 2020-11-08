A fire disaster was today prevented in Lagos after a tanker laden with 33,000 litres of petrol overturned while conveying the content to a destination.

The content spilled rapidly due to the effect of gravity on the overturned tanker and residents trooped out to scoop petrol when the accident left fuel gushing out from the tanker on the road.

#fallentanker

Residents scoop fuel after petrol tanker falls at Festac link bridge, Amuwo Odofin earlier today. pic.twitter.com/tEAE3i6kpo — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) November 8, 2020

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the remaining petrol was later trans-loaded, adding that emergency responders were on the ground to prevent any secondary incident.

Firefighters, Lagos Fire Service and the Nigeria Police were also on ground to help if there be any emergency as the scene was invaded by people carrying kegs attempting to scoop the product.