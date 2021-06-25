Motorists and commuters along the ever busy Gusau – Sokoto Road were held up in heavy traffic gridlock for several hours following protest by residents of Tashar Abu and surrounding communities over the removal of troops on the highway

The locals in Bungudu and Maru local government areas says the removal of Army troops on the highway leads to the upsurge of attack on their communities in the last few days

They want the army authorities to reverse its decision and return the checkpoint to enable them sleep with their two eyes closed

They say the presence of Army troops in the area has reduced the rate of attacks and other criminal activities in the area

A Source who pleaded anonymity says the troops were not removed but army authorities are restrategising its operations in the area

He adds that the troops will soon be redeployed to the checkpoint with full force to stem the tide of crime in the troubled communities

The is still blocked as at the time of filling this report.

Maru and Bungudu local government areas has suffered attacks by armed Bandits leading to the loss of lives and mass abduction of persons in recent times.