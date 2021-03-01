Men, women and children from Pandogari district of Rafi local government area of Niger state have flooded Tegina in their bid to escape bandit attacks.

TVC news gathered that the people had to flee from their villages after being attacked incessantly in the past three days.

The displaced persons were brought into Tegina on Monday afternoon at about 2 pm on two trucks.

Speaking to one of the displaced persons who gave his name as Mahmood through the phone of a Source, he said that they no longer had peace in their community and they had to flee to stay alive.

Sources told TVC news that the displaced persons are waiting for the local government officials to open the classrooms of the agricultural institute where they will stay until everything have calmed down.

Efforts to get the Chairman or Secretary of Rafi local government area was abortive as their numbers were not going through.