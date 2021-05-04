Resident doctors in Nigeria have hinted of a possible end to suspended strike

This was after some hours long meeting behind closed doors brokered between government officials and the medical doctors.

Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors said at the end of the meeting that they were ready to suspend their planned resumption of strike on Friday, May 7.

Advertisement

The doctors, at the resumed meeting with the Speaker said they would suspend the planned resumption of the strike as soon as they got payment for their salary arrears ranging from one to five months.

They took the position after the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said funds were available for the payment, assuring that her ministry would pay immediately a verified list of the beneficiaries was received.