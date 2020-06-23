Residents Doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo have embarked on an indefinite strike over non-payment of their salaries.

The doctors announced this at a news conference in Akure.

This is coming just as the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners in the state has ordered members of the association to proceed on an indefinite strike.

The association, which is an affiliate of Nigerian Medical Association said the strike became necessary due to inadequate supply of personal protective equipments (PPE).

They also frowned at the government to pay their hazard allowance and exposure of members to danger through treatment of COVID-19 patients

The resident doctors on their part embarked on Strike due to failure of government to pay their backlog of salaries

Earlier, nurses staged a peaceful protest at the State Mother & Child Hospital, Akure following a surge in the cases of coronavirus among health workers.

The nurses gave the state government 48 hours ultimatum to address the situation to avoid industrial action

They lamented the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state without efforts by government to carry out contact tracing of infected persons.

The State Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Comrade Kehinde Nomiye said the protest was sparked by failure of the state government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to carry out contact tracing of the infected doctor and nurse at the mother and child hospital.

He said no contact tracing was carried out more than 98hrs after the cases that were detected.