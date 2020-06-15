Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike.

NARD President, Dr Aliyu Sokomba, announced this while addressing a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

He noted that the union has decided to exempt its members working in various COVID-19 isolation and treatment centres across the country.

He explained that the union took the decision to go on strike as a result of the failed series of meetings between the doctors and the Federal Government over non-payment of salaries, amongst other issues.

He also decried the deplorable state of hospitals and the lack of protective equipment for members of the union treating COVID-19 patients.