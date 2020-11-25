The House of Representatives says it will pass the Petroleum Industry Bill for Presidential assent by the end of March, 2021.

At its inaugural meeting in Abuja, the ad hoc committee on PIB said it will not compromise legislative process in meeting set date.

Chief Whip and Chairman of the Committee, Muhammed Monguno, from Borno state insisted the Ninth National Assembly’s commitment to passing the piece of legislation is strengthened by stakeholders’ engagements.

He called for support from all key actors and the citizens as the committee holds a public hearing to collate inputs into the Executive bill.