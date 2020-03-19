The House of Representatives said it will partner with the Lagos state government to find out the root cause of Sunday’s gas explosion in Abule Ado area of Lagos state.

The lawmakers are also to contribute to the trust fund opened by the state government to provide financial assistance to victims of the blast.



Victims of Sunday’s gas explosion in Ado Soba area of Lagos state are still counting their losses.

The mover of the motion said there is the need to probe the causes of the explosion to avoid a repeat.



Other lawmakers are in agreement that victims of the incident should be given shoulders to lean on.

In another motion, the House is to investigate alleged irregularities in the payment of salaries and allowances of legislative aides of members of the National Assembly.