The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, is to appear before the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission over an alleged N40 billion spent in two months by the commission.

The Deputy Leader of the House, Peter Akpatason, is from the Niger Delta region and the sponsor of the motion which accused the NDDC of having spent N40 billion without due regard to the Fiscal Responsibility Act.



He also seeks the appearance of the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC to explain the plan to ameliorate the effect of the present economic situation on the region.

The House has mandated its relevant committee to conduct a comprehensive investigation into all procurements and financial transactions of the commission for the fiscal year to ascertain compliance with relevant

provisions of the law.