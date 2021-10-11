Breaking News

Reps set to begin debate on general principles of 2022 Appropriation bill

The House of Representatives is set to commence debates on the general principles of the 16.39 trillion Naira 2022 Appropriation Bill.

President Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday laid the budget estimates before a joint sitting of the two chambers of the National Assembly last Thursday.

The Executive and the legislature say they are committed to a January to December budget cycle.

Debate on the spending plan is seen in the Notice Paper released by the House on Monday.

Lawmakers are expected to critique the financial document after which it is sent to the Appropriation committee with other relevant committees for further legislative action.

Other committees of the House will interface with MDAs under their purview as sub committees and will turn in their reports to the Appropriation committee as sub committees.

