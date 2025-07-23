The House of Representatives has indicted 31 ministries, departments and agencies in the aftermath of the adoption of the report of its Public Accounts Committee, PAC on the 2019/2020 Auditor-General’s Reports....

The House of Representatives has indicted 31 ministries, departments and agencies in the aftermath of the adoption of the report of its Public Accounts Committee, PAC on the 2019/2020 Auditor-General’s Reports.

The committee uncovered financial irregularities amounting to over N103.8 billion and $950,000.

The lawmakers consequently directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC to recover the misappropriated funds and remit to the federal treasury.

Chairman of the Committee, Bamidele Salam, presented the report for consideration.

Among the institutions cited in the 2019 recommendations is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was faulted for alleged unauthorised spending on a presidential lodge project at the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia.

The committee demanded that over N124 million and nearly $795,000 be refunded to the federal treasury.

Additional sums, including N31.7 million and $155,923.00, were also flagged as illegally expended without appropriation.

The report directed the Ministry to recover N49.4 million paid for renovation without procurement procedures, and N9.2 million disbursed to embassy officials without proper documentation.

The Bank of Agriculture also came under intense scrutiny over uncollected debts amounting to N75.6 billion.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/tinubu-writes-reps-for-additional-borrowing-of-347-million-in-2025-2026-plan/

The report directed the management to publish the list of debtors in at least three national newspapers and called on anti-corruption agencies to recover the outstanding funds.

An additional N350 million is to be recovered, and evidence submitted within 90 days.

The Nigeria Correctional Service is to recover and remit N7.47 million in unpaid withholding taxes.

Similarly, the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, NEPZA, was directed to retrieve eight official vehicles and ensure the return of four operational vehicles unlawfully retained by the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.