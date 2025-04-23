The House of Representatives has presented a cheque of ₦18 million to the Enugu State Government as support for victims of the January 25 petrol tanker explosion at Ugwu Onyeama.

The incident, which claimed several lives, happened along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, described the incident as a huge loss not only to the government and people of Enugu State but to the nation as a whole.

He noted that the gesture was in line with the tradition of the House to ensure that governments and citizens across Nigeria are not left alone in times of tragedy.

The Speaker commended Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state for his sterling leadership and prompt efforts to comfort the bereaved and support the injured.