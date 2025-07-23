The House of Representatives has described former President Muhammadu Buhari as a patriotic and selfless leader who served Nigeria with utmost sense of responsibility....

The House of Representatives has described former President Muhammadu Buhari as a patriotic and selfless leader who served Nigeria with utmost sense of responsibility.

Tributes pour in at a valedictory session in honour of the memories ofnformer President, Muhammadu Buhari, who died on July 13, 2025, at a London Clinic.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu led the tributes, praising Buhari’s integrity, humility, and dedication to public service.

Lawmakers described him as a principled leader who championed anti-corruption crusade, national unity, and democratic growth.

The lawmakers highlighted key laws signed under his administration, to include the Not Too Young To Run Act in 2018, Petroleum Industry and Climate Change Acts of 2021, Electoral and Anti-Money Laundering Acts of 2022, and 2023 constitutional amendments on prison, railways, and electricity.

Members extended condolences to his family and urged future leaders to emulate his discipline and patriotism.

Buhari served as President from 2015 to 2023, following a distinguished military career.