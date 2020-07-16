The House of Representatives has issued a warrant of arrest against the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Kemebradikumo Ponbei, for alleged contempt of the legislature.

This was after the NDDC team expressed lack of confidence in the ability of the Chairman, House Committee on NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to preside over the probe.

The team led by the Acting Managing director walked out of the meeting after the legislators insisted the Chairman stays.

The lawmakers thereafter invoked section 89 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, demanding that the NDDC team be brought before them by the police chief to answer questions of alleged financial wrongdoing.