The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed displeasure over the inhuman treatment meted out on some Nigerians by the Chinese authorities in Beijing.

Mr Gbajabiamila said at a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, that the inhuman treatment of Nigerians in China must be addressed forthwith.

Amidst the fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic in China, several videos have emerged appearing to show how the Chinese government has harrased Africans, throwing them out of their homes and making them sleep on the streets of Guangzhou, in a province of China.

This has recently created a furore on social media.

The videos that have drawn an hashtag #ChinaMustExplain on Twitter are eliciting comments and questions from Nigerians, who have equally called on the Nigerian government, as well the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to look into the issue as a matter of urgency.

#ChinaMustExplain: "The inhuman treatment of Nigerians in China must be addressed forthwith." – Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila tells Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian. pic.twitter.com/xpQ5KlpXKD — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 11, 2020

The speaker went ahead to confront the Ambassador with the protest video of the incident where a Nigerian was seen challenging Chinese officials over the maltreatment.

The viral videos also showed that some Nigerians were being forced into another 14-day quarantine after the initial 14 days they spent for the same purpose in China.