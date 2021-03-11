The ad hoc committee probing abandoned properties in the country on Thursday directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to immediately commence the process of disposing all seized and forfeited properties rather than leave them to deteriorate.

The Committee also wants the Commission to explain why it transferred some of the properties to the Attorney General of the Federation and what instrument of law it relied upon to effect the transfer.

The Chairman of the Committee, Ademorin Kuye, gave the directive at the resumed investigative hearing on an abandoned property in the country.

He also asked the Attorney General of the Federation to also cause appearance before the committee to answer questions bothering on the transfer.

He said as long as the properties are kept, they will keep losing value and deteriorating, adding that such would not augur well for the country.