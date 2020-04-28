The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called for legislators’ involvement in the distribution of government palliatives.

The speaker said this in his welcome remarks.

Gbajabiamila said the House is coming up with the second stimulus bill while it awaits the Senate to pass the first stimulus bill to cushion the effect of lockdown on the people.

The Speaker commiserated with the families of those that have died from COVID 19 while he enjoins all citizens to cooperate with the government in curbing he spread of the virus.