The House of Representatives has approved ₦1.485 trillion from the Rivers State Government Statutory Revenue Fund as the state’s budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

The approval follows the Senate’s earlier passage of the same proposal.

The breakdown includes ₦256 billion for personnel costs, ₦162 billion for overheads, and more than ₦1 trillion allocated to capital expenditure.

During deliberations, some lawmakers argued that the budget should cover only the tenure of the current sole administrator, pending the return of the elected governor.

Others, however, insisted that since it’s an annual budget, it should be treated as such.

The House ultimately adopted the annual format.