The ad hoc committee set up by the House of Representatives on the ongoing nationwide protests against the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force has summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The IGP is to appear before the special panel next Thursday.

The committee says it will also conduct town hall meetings across the country to hear from Nigerians on the controversy trailing the conduct of the now rested squad.

It seeks the cooperation of all and appeals to the protesting youth to keep calm as they register their displeasure against police brutality in the country.

The panel is made up of the House committees on Justice, Human Rights and Police Affairs.

The Chairman of the joint committee, Ugonna Ozurigbo, says the town hall meeting will hold across the six get political zones of the country.