The Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Oyo State Chapter, has announced plans to inaugurate its Senatorial and Local Government Area (LGA) Coordinators as part of efforts to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and coordination across the state....

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Oyo State Chapter, has announced plans to inaugurate its Senatorial and Local Government Area (LGA) Coordinators as part of efforts to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and coordination across the state.

The inauguration, according to the group, is aimed at deepening engagement at the grassroots and consolidating the organisational structure of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in line with the objectives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a statement signed by the Oyo State Ambassador of the group, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, the exercise was described as a strategic milestone in positioning the organisation for effective grassroots outreach and policy communication.

“The inauguration marks a significant step in consolidating the RHA structure in Oyo State. The newly appointed coordinators are expected to drive grassroots engagement, promote policy communication, and work in synergy with party structures at all levels,” the statement read.

The event is scheduled to hold on Monday, February 9, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the APC State Secretariat, Oke Ado, Ibadan.

Senator Folarin noted that the inauguration would also signal the formal commencement of duties for the coordinators and a renewed commitment to unity, discipline, and purposeful mobilisation within the party across Oyo State.

Party members, stakeholders, and invited guests were also encouraged to attend the event.