Students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, who were remanded in prison following a protest against rising cases of kidnapping in the town, have regained their freedom.

The students were part of 52 persons arrested in the aftermath of the protest and charged with offences including alleged malicious damage and armed robbery.

They were subsequently remanded at the Ubiaja Correctional Centre on the order of a Federal High Court.

Their release was announced on Thursday by Patrick Ebojele, Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, in an official statement.

Soon after leaving custody, the freed students paid a visit to the governor at Government House in Benin City, the state capital.

Addressing them, Governor Okpebholo said he was saddened by the way the initially peaceful protest degenerated into violence.

He advised the students to remain law-abiding and to avoid being manipulated by criminal elements who often exploit protests to cause unrest.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, disclosed that he had travelled to Edo State specifically to facilitate the students’ release.

“I was in Edo State to secure the release of 52 students who were detained following protests in their community, an intervention that underscores our commitment to responsive leadership and calm engagement,” Olawande wrote in a post on X.

“I sincerely appreciate His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo @he_mondayokpebholo, whose decisiveness, humility, and people-first approach ensured a swift and humane resolution. His actions reaffirm a deep commitment to education, justice, and the wellbeing of young people in Edo State.

“I also commend the Edo State Education Commissioner, Dr. Paddy Iyamu @dr_emmapaddy, for his steady leadership and constructive engagement throughout the process. This outcome sends a clear message: dialogue works, education matters, and the voices of young Nigerians deserve protection within the bounds of peace and responsibility.”