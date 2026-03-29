The Remains of the Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, mother of the Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, have arrived in Nigeria ahead of her burial, which is slated for 1 p.m. on Sunday. This was disclosed in a statement posted on X by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai. According to…...

The Remains of the Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, mother of the Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, have arrived in Nigeria ahead of her burial, which is slated for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on X by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai.

According to the statement, Hajiya Umma’s burial rites will be conducted at the National Mosque, and her body will be laid to rest at the Gudu Cemetery. The statement reads, “In the name of Allah SWT, the most Beneficent, the most Merciful. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. This is to notify the general public that the remains of our grandmother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, have safely landed in Abuja. “The Janazah Prayer is by 1 pm as announced last night. The prayers will take place at the National Mosque, and she will be buried at Gudu Cemetery by the grace of God. May Allah SWT bless her soul and all those who passed away before her.”

Hajiya Umma passed away on Friday, and her death was announced by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, who shared a post on his X handle mourning her death.

According to reports, Hajiya Umma died in Cairo, Egypt, after a protracted illness due to old age.

The post reads, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. From Allah SWT we came, and to Him we shall all return. “I would like to inform the public of the demise of my Grandmother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, who passed away a few hours ago. She is the biological mother of our father, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. “We are grateful for the life she lived and may Allah SWT bless her gentle soul. May He bless the souls of the parents we have lost. On behalf of our family, we seek your prayers. Thank you.”

Following the announcement, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) released the former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.