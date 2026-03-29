The Remains of the Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, mother of the Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, have arrived in Nigeria ahead of her burial, which is slated for 1 p.m. on Sunday.
This was disclosed in a statement posted on X by her grandson, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai.
The post reads, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. From Allah SWT we came, and to Him we shall all return.
“I would like to inform the public of the demise of my Grandmother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, who passed away a few hours ago. She is the biological mother of our father, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.
“We are grateful for the life she lived and may Allah SWT bless her gentle soul. May He bless the souls of the parents we have lost. On behalf of our family, we seek your prayers. Thank you.”
El-Rufai has been in the custody of the ICPC since February 19, 2026.
Read Also
The ICPC had arraigned him on a 10-count charge bordering on the alleged conversion of public property and money laundering.
He was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Kaduna, which adjourned his application for bail till March 31.
Bashir El-Rufai, the former governor’s son, confirmed that his father had been set free.
READ MORE: ICPC Releases El-Rufai After Mother’s Death
President Bola Tinubu, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, and the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, have expressed their condolences and offered prayers to El-Rufai over his mother’s death.