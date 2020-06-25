The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Kenneth Ebrimson has hinted that the Command will soon commence the process of recruiting special constables to support Police in fighting insecurity and other criminal activities in the state.

He made this known while speaking at the inauguration of the new Chairman of Police Community Relation Committee in the State.

Ebrimson stated that the recruitment would begin when all the advisory committees on community policing concluded plans on the mode of operation.

The Police Community Relations Committee, Samson Popoola on his part vowed that his administration would work with the Police in projecting the concept of community policing in the state.

He urged residents to continue to support Police with useful information and see Police as part of them in the society.