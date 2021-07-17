Reactions have started trailing the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC list for the November 6 Anambra Governorship election.

The zonal chairman, People’s Democratic Party PDP) South East, Ali Odefa in a statement, appealed to their supporters to remain resolute, noting that the legal impasse will soon be over.

He assured that the party has all it takes to win the November 6 Governorship election.

Similarly, Chukwuma Umeoji, the ALL Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Candidate that was favoured against Professor Chukwuma Soludo, urges party members to come together as one family to enable them win the governorship poll.

Umeoji serving member, Aguata federal Constituency, was received by mammoth APGA supporters in Awka, the Anambra state capital, promised to continue where Governor Wilie Obiano stops, as in defence of the name of their founding father, Dr. Chukwykuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Although, APGA national Chairman, Victor Oye has advised INEC to restore the confidence of their party faithful in Anambra and replace Chukwuma Umeoji’s name with Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

Parties like APC has Andy Uba as it’s candidate and YPP, Ifeanyi Uba, but PDP is yet to have name of it’s candidate on the INEC LIST.