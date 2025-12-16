The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a comprehensive National Energy Survey aimed at strengthening data-driven planning in Nigeria’s power and energy sector....

The MoU was signed in Abuja by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the REA, Dr Abba Aliyu, and the Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the NBS, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran.

According to a statement, the partnership seeks to generate high-quality, analytical energy data to support evidence-based policymaking, programme design and investment decisions across Nigeria’s electricity value chain.

The survey will be conducted using the Multi-Tier Tracking Framework and implemented under the World Bank-supported Energy Sector Management Assistance Programme (ESMAP).

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Aliyu said the collaboration underscored the REA’s commitment to data-driven rural electrification and sustainable energy access.

He noted that the survey would provide granular and credible data on electricity access, affordability and off-grid energy solutions nationwide, adding that the findings would inform key national initiatives, including the National Electrification Strategy and Implementation Plan.

“As we work towards universal energy access, accurate data is critical for prioritising interventions, targeting underserved communities and attracting private capital into the sector,” Aliyu said.

On his part, Adeniran stressed the importance of robust statistical standards in national development planning, assuring that the NBS would ensure the credibility and reliability of the survey results.

“Reliable data is fundamental to effective policy formulation and sustainable development, particularly in a sector as critical as energy,” he said.

Under the MoU, both agencies will collaborate to assess energy access at household, community, enterprise and public institution levels. The survey will also examine energy affordability, household expenditure patterns, willingness to pay, and the adoption of off-grid solutions such as solar home systems, mini-grids and clean cooking technologies.

The REA will serve as a key implementation and policy partner, providing sector expertise, stakeholder engagement and alignment with Nigeria’s rural electrification priorities, while the NBS will oversee regulatory approvals, sampling frameworks, methodological validation, technical supervision and capacity building for enumerators.

The World Bank, through ESMAP, will fund and provide technical oversight for the survey, while a qualified survey firm will be engaged to handle field data collection, analysis and reporting.