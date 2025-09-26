On 25 September 2025, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja marks his 81st birthday with a milestone few in Ibadanland ever reach....

On 25 September 2025, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja marks his 81st birthday with a milestone few in Ibadanland ever reach.

As Olubadan-designate, poised to ascend the revered throne of the ancient city, his journey weaves together technical expertise, political service and an unbroken climb through the intricate rungs of traditional authority.

Ladoja’s life tells the story of a man who has moved through several worlds — boardrooms, political offices, and palace corridors — all while maintaining a reputation for patience and understated authority.

Early Life and Education

Born on 25 September 1944 in Gambari, near Ibadan, to Alhaji Aruna Ladoja, a cocoa trader, and Alhaja Haleemat Ladoja, young Rashidi grew up in an environment steeped in commerce, faith and communal life. He began schooling at Ibadan Boys’ High School between 1958 and 1963, before moving to Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo, for his Higher School Certificate.

His academic curiosity took him to Europe, where he studied Chemical Engineering at the University of Liège in Belgium between 1966 and 1972. The discipline and precision of engineering would become a hallmark of his career and later shape his approach to governance and leadership.

Professional and Business Achievements

After university, Ladoja joined Total Nigeria, where he worked for more than a decade in engineering and managerial roles. His trajectory mirrored that of Nigeria’s growing oil and gas sector in the 1970s and 1980s, offering him insight into both industrial systems and large-scale management.

In time, he moved into private business, developing interests in shipping, manufacturing, agriculture, transport and banking. He served on several corporate boards, including Standard Trust Bank Ltd, cementing his position as one of Ibadan’s prominent technocrats and entrepreneurs.

A Political Career of Highs and Lows

Ladoja’s transition to public service came with his election to the Senate during the short-lived Third Republic in 1993. A decade later, he achieved the pinnacle of state politics when he was elected Governor of Oyo State under the Peoples Democratic Party in 2003.

His term was turbulent. In January 2006, he was impeached by the State House of Assembly, only for the Supreme Court to overturn the decision and reinstate him in December of the same year. The episode burnished his reputation for resilience and legal rectitude, qualities that have also characterised his traditional ascendancy.

Climbing the Traditional Ladder

The Olubadan stool is one of Nigeria’s most orderly and unique succession systems, operating on two parallel lines — the civil line and the military/Balogun line. Every aspirant to the throne rises step by step through a fixed hierarchy, often over decades.

For Ladoja, the path began in the early 1990s when he was installed as Mogaji of his family compound in Isale-Osi. On 1 October 1993, he became Jagun Balogun, the first of more than 30 ranks he would climb. With each elevation came ceremonial responsibilities, community obligations and the deepening of his relationship with Ibadan’s traditional institutions.

In March 2024, he attained the position of Otun Olubadan, the highest-ranking chief in the civil line, placing him next in line for the throne. Following the death of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin in July 2025, the Olubadan-in-Council nominated Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The Oyo State Government subsequently approved his coronation, scheduled for 26 September 2025 — a day after his 81st birthday.

Character and Legacy

Those who know Ladoja describe him as patient, methodical and steadfast. His four decades of gradual rise within Ibadan’s chieftaincy system attest to his endurance and respect for process. His political career — marred but ultimately vindicated by the impeachment saga — reinforced his image as a leader who stands on principle.

As a businessman, governor and now monarch, he has embodied a blend of modern education and traditional wisdom. This rare combination sets expectations high as he prepares to take the oath as Olubadan.

Looking Ahead

As he celebrates his 81st birthday, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja faces a new chapter. Ibadanland’s sprawling metropolis, Nigeria’s third-largest city, continues to grapple with modern challenges — from urban planning to cultural preservation.

Many expect his reign to fuse the progressive instincts of a former governor and engineer with the custodian role of an Olubadan deeply rooted in tradition.

For the people of Ibadan, his life story is more than personal achievement; it is a mirror of the city’s own evolution — cosmopolitan yet traditional, resilient yet forward-looking. As the drums prepare to roll and the crowns to be placed, Ibadan celebrates a son whose 81-year journey has led him, step by step, to its highest throne.