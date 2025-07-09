Just over 48 hours ago, the Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oba Owolabi Ige Olakulehin, joined his ancestors at the ripe old age of 90....

Just over 48 hours ago, the Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oba Owolabi Ige Olakulehin, joined his ancestors at the ripe old age of 90.

He had been on the throne for a year following the passing of Oba Moshood Olalekan Ishola Balogun Ali Okunmade II who reigned for a period of two years.

He had also succeeded Oba Salihu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso I who reigned for a period of two years.

43 individuals have reigned on the exalted throne of the Olubadan of Ibadan Land, below is the list of the people who have been Olubadan of Ibadan, regarded as the most orderly and rancour free traditional title in Nigeria.

The title was originally known as Baale of Ibadan Land before the adoption of the title as the Olubadan of Ibadan Land.

The next in line for the throne of Olubadan of Ibadan Land is Former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

List of the 43 Olubadan of Ibadan (1820–2025)

1. Lagelu – (1 year) – 1820

2. Baale Maye Okunade – (6 years) – 1820–1826

3. Baale Oluyedun Labosinde – (4 years) – 1826–1830

4. Baale Lakanle – (5 years) – 1830–1835

5. Basorun Oluyole Ojaba – (15 years) – 1835–1850

6. Baale Oderinlo Opeagbe (Idiomo/Kure) – (1 year) – 1850–1851

7. Baale Oyesile Olugbode (Ita Baale) – (13 years) – 1851–1864

8. Baale Ibikunle – (1 year) – 1864–1865

9. Basorun Ogumola (Mapo) – (2 years) – 1865–1867

10. Balogun Beyioku Akere (Onita Aperin) – (3 years) – 1867–1870

11. Baale Orowusi (Awarun) Kobomoje – (1 year) – 1870–1871

12. Aare Obadoke Latoosa (Oke-Are) – (14 years) – 1871–1885

13. Balogun Ajayi Osungbekun (Kobomoje) – (8 years) – 1885–1893

14. Baale Fijabi I (Omo Babalola, Oritamerin) – (2 years) – 1893–1895

15. Baale Osuntoki Olusun (Agbeni) – (2 years) – 1895–1897

16. Basorun Fajimi (Yerombi, Oranyan) – (5 years) – 1897–1902

17. Baale Mosaderin Sunlehinmi (Oranyan) – (2 years) – 1902–1904

18. Baale Dada Opadare (Mapo) – (3 years) – 1904–1907

19. Basorun Sumonu Apanpa (Isale-Osi) – (3 years) – 1907–1910

20. Baale Akintayo Awanibaku (Elenpe Bere, Aboke) – (2 years) – 1910–1912

21. Baale Irefin (Omo Ogundeyi, Oke Ofa, Babasale) – (2 years) – 1912–1914

22. Baale Shitu (Omo Are Latosa, Oke Are) – (11 years) – 1914–1925

23. Baale Oyewole Aiyejenku (Omo Foko, Oke Foko) – (5 years) – 1925–1930

24. Olubadan Okunola Abass Alesinloye (Isale Ijebu) – (16 years) – 1930–1946

25. Olubadan Fagbinrin Akere II (Oritamerin) – (3 months) – 1946

26. Olubadan Oyetunde I (Eleta) – (8 months) – 1946

27. Olubadan Akintunde Bioku (Oleyo, Oranyan) – (1 year) – 1947–1948

28. Olubadan Fijabi II (Oritamerin) – (4 years) – 1948–1952

29. Olubadan Memudu Alli (Iwo Gbenla) – (3 months) – 1952

30. Olubadan Igbintade (Apete, Oke Ofa) – (3 years) – 1952–1955

31. Oba Isaac Babalola Akinyele (Alafara) – (9 years) – 1955–1964

32. Oba Yesufu Kobiowu (Oranyan) – (2 months) – 1964

33. Oba Salawu Akanbi Aminu (Adeoyo) – (6 years) – 1965–1971

34. Oba Shittu Akintola Oyetunde II (Eleta) – (5 years) – 1971–1976

35. Oba Gbadamosi Akanbi Adebimpe (Odinjo) – (1 year) – 1976–1977

36. Oba Daniel Tayo Akinbiyi (Elekuro) – (5 years) – 1977–1982

37. Oba Yesufu Oloyede Asanike (Idi-Aro) – (10 years) – 1983–1993

38. Oba Emmanuel Adegboyega Operinde (Isale Ijebu) – (6 years) – 1993–1999

39. Oba Yinusa B. Ogundipe Arapasowu I (Oranyan) – (8 years) – 1999–2007

40. Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade I – (9 years) – 2007–2016

41. Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji (Aje Ogungunniso I) – (6 years) – 2016–2022

42. Oba Lekan Balogun (Alli Okunmade II) – (2 years) – 2022–2024

43. Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin – (1 year) – 2024–2025.