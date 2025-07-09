Just over 48 hours ago, the Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oba Owolabi Ige Olakulehin, joined his ancestors at the ripe old age of 90.
He had been on the throne for a year following the passing of Oba Moshood Olalekan Ishola Balogun Ali Okunmade II who reigned for a period of two years.
He had also succeeded Oba Salihu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso I who reigned for a period of two years.
43 individuals have reigned on the exalted throne of the Olubadan of Ibadan Land, below is the list of the people who have been Olubadan of Ibadan, regarded as the most orderly and rancour free traditional title in Nigeria.
The title was originally known as Baale of Ibadan Land before the adoption of the title as the Olubadan of Ibadan Land.
The next in line for the throne of Olubadan of Ibadan Land is Former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.
List of the 43 Olubadan of Ibadan (1820–2025)
1. Lagelu – (1 year) – 1820
2. Baale Maye Okunade – (6 years) – 1820–1826
3. Baale Oluyedun Labosinde – (4 years) – 1826–1830
4. Baale Lakanle – (5 years) – 1830–1835
5. Basorun Oluyole Ojaba – (15 years) – 1835–1850
6. Baale Oderinlo Opeagbe (Idiomo/Kure) – (1 year) – 1850–1851
7. Baale Oyesile Olugbode (Ita Baale) – (13 years) – 1851–1864
8. Baale Ibikunle – (1 year) – 1864–1865
9. Basorun Ogumola (Mapo) – (2 years) – 1865–1867
10. Balogun Beyioku Akere (Onita Aperin) – (3 years) – 1867–1870
11. Baale Orowusi (Awarun) Kobomoje – (1 year) – 1870–1871
12. Aare Obadoke Latoosa (Oke-Are) – (14 years) – 1871–1885
13. Balogun Ajayi Osungbekun (Kobomoje) – (8 years) – 1885–1893
14. Baale Fijabi I (Omo Babalola, Oritamerin) – (2 years) – 1893–1895
15. Baale Osuntoki Olusun (Agbeni) – (2 years) – 1895–1897
16. Basorun Fajimi (Yerombi, Oranyan) – (5 years) – 1897–1902
17. Baale Mosaderin Sunlehinmi (Oranyan) – (2 years) – 1902–1904
18. Baale Dada Opadare (Mapo) – (3 years) – 1904–1907
19. Basorun Sumonu Apanpa (Isale-Osi) – (3 years) – 1907–1910
20. Baale Akintayo Awanibaku (Elenpe Bere, Aboke) – (2 years) – 1910–1912
21. Baale Irefin (Omo Ogundeyi, Oke Ofa, Babasale) – (2 years) – 1912–1914
22. Baale Shitu (Omo Are Latosa, Oke Are) – (11 years) – 1914–1925
23. Baale Oyewole Aiyejenku (Omo Foko, Oke Foko) – (5 years) – 1925–1930
24. Olubadan Okunola Abass Alesinloye (Isale Ijebu) – (16 years) – 1930–1946
25. Olubadan Fagbinrin Akere II (Oritamerin) – (3 months) – 1946
26. Olubadan Oyetunde I (Eleta) – (8 months) – 1946
27. Olubadan Akintunde Bioku (Oleyo, Oranyan) – (1 year) – 1947–1948
28. Olubadan Fijabi II (Oritamerin) – (4 years) – 1948–1952
29. Olubadan Memudu Alli (Iwo Gbenla) – (3 months) – 1952
30. Olubadan Igbintade (Apete, Oke Ofa) – (3 years) – 1952–1955
31. Oba Isaac Babalola Akinyele (Alafara) – (9 years) – 1955–1964
32. Oba Yesufu Kobiowu (Oranyan) – (2 months) – 1964
33. Oba Salawu Akanbi Aminu (Adeoyo) – (6 years) – 1965–1971
34. Oba Shittu Akintola Oyetunde II (Eleta) – (5 years) – 1971–1976
35. Oba Gbadamosi Akanbi Adebimpe (Odinjo) – (1 year) – 1976–1977
36. Oba Daniel Tayo Akinbiyi (Elekuro) – (5 years) – 1977–1982
37. Oba Yesufu Oloyede Asanike (Idi-Aro) – (10 years) – 1983–1993
38. Oba Emmanuel Adegboyega Operinde (Isale Ijebu) – (6 years) – 1993–1999
39. Oba Yinusa B. Ogundipe Arapasowu I (Oranyan) – (8 years) – 1999–2007
40. Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade I – (9 years) – 2007–2016
41. Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji (Aje Ogungunniso I) – (6 years) – 2016–2022
42. Oba Lekan Balogun (Alli Okunmade II) – (2 years) – 2022–2024
43. Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin – (1 year) – 2024–2025.