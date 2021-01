Super Falcons player, Rashidat Ajibade has completed a two year deal with Spanish Women’s league side, Atletico Madrid.

Ajibade who was a product of NWFL side, Robo Queens FC of Lagos joined the Spanish side from Norwegian Side, Avaldnes after a two year stint.

The former Flamingoes and Falconets Captain was part of Nigeria’s 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations winning squad and featured at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.