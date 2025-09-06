Health authorities in Adamawa State have confirmed an outbreak of a rare flesh-eating disease that has infected at least 28 people, mostly residents of Malabu community in Fufore Local Government Area....

The disease, which begins as a painful boil before destroying flesh and bone, has left victims with severe wounds and excruciating pain. Some patients said they had spent large sums on treatment without relief.

Dr. Suleiman Bashir, Chairman of the Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said eight patients are currently receiving care at Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola. Samples have been sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for confirmation, with results expected within 10 days.

Bashir urged affected persons to seek medical attention promptly and avoid traditional remedies, assuring that the state government is covering treatment costs.

Local leaders warn the number of cases could exceed 30 if urgent action is not taken. Many victims remain in their homes or local clinics, reluctant to travel to Yola for treatment.

The outbreak has raised concerns about public health preparedness in the state, with calls for rapid intervention from federal health authorities and international partners.