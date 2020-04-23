The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, has announced that Ramadan will start on Friday, April 24.

The NSCIA President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, announced this on Thursday.

Ramadan is the holy Islamic month when a 30-day fasting is observed.

Abubakar made the announcement on Thursday in Sokoto, saying the moon had been sighted in different parts of the country.

“I have the greatest pleasure to announce to you that today April 23, 2020 marked the end of Shaaban and therefore Friday April 24, 2020 marks the beginning of Ramadan,” he said.