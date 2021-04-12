The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has called on Muslim Ummah in Nigeria to use the period of this year’s Ramadan to pray for the peace of Nigeria

He made the call while announcing the sighting of the moon signifying the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

He says , Tuesday 13th of April, 2032 is equivalent to 1st Ramadan 1442AH in which all Muslims are expected to commence the Ramadan fast.

The Sultan also ask the Ummah to pray for leaders in the country for wisdom to handle all the challenges facing the country.

He says Muslims should not only abuse by the teachings and practice of Islam during this month, but also live in peace and harmony with their neighbours.