The Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle has distributed five hundred million naira Ramadan gift to members of the All Progressive Congress and vulnerable groups in Zamfara.

The money is meant to support the beneficiaries during the Ramadan fast.

Addressing a Press Conference in Gusau, the Special Adviser to the Minister on Political affairs Ibrahim DanMalikin Gidan Goga said the beneficiaries were selected from across the fourteen Local Government areas of the state

DanMaliki adds that party officials at Local and state level including some venerable and Youth groups will also benefit from the Gesture

He said the decision to share cash instead of the usual grains distributed during Ramadan becomes necessary as other politicians especially of the APC in the state have shared Grains

“The Minister of state for Defence as is usual has donated five hundred million naira to APC Members, Supporters and some vulnerable groups to enjoy this Ramadan”

“The beneficiaries were carefully Selected by our leaders at their wards and Local Government” DanMaliki Said.

” The Idea to give out cash this time around instead of the grains we are used to given out, was borne out of the fact that some politicians have already donated grains and to the people and don’t want to do same” He added.

“We have selected 200 people from each of the 14 local government areas of the state where each person will be given one hundred thousand Naira, totalling N280 million” he said.

“Similarly, 24 APC stakeholders from the five local government areas that made up the Zamfara West Senatorial Zone were given N250,000 each totalling N30 million”.He maintained.

“The Minister has also given out N250,000 to each of the 90 APC stakeholders from the state, excluding those from Zamfara West Senatorial Zone, totalling N22,500.000”

Mr. Matawalle through his special adviser noted that over 80℅ of the target beneficiaries have so far received their money”

It would be recalled that the Minister of state for Defence Bello Matawalle had in December last year donated over one hundred bags of rice and other items for Christmas celebration.

The Move is to balance the gesture and give all a sense of Belonging.