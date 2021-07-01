.It is now official. The raid on the residence of Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho, was carried out by a joint security team.

13 persons were arrested while several weapons were recovered.

Addressing a news conference, DSS spokesman Peter Afunnaya is asking Mr. Igboho to turn himself in to the nearest law enforcement office.

He says the raid on the residence of the activist was due to Intelligence report that he and his company were stockpiling weapons meant to wage a violent insurrection against the country.

The DSS spokesman explains that during the raid, the resistance posed by guards gave Sunday Igboho the opportunity to escape.