The family of veteran Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga has announced her passing.

The Family in a statement signed by Tosin Odusote said the actress passed on at the age of 64 on Friday night in a Lagos Hospital at about 10pm.

The family said she did not die from Covid related complications but as a result of an heart related ailment which she battled for a short while before her death.

The statement urges the general public to allow them mourn her death after a well spent life in private.

The family expresses deep appreciation for the messages and calls of support and condlonces at her passing while promising to make another announcement in due course and adding that this is the only statement from the family until further notice.

Burial announcement according to the statement will be announced in due course.