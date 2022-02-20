Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid-19

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for covid-19, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday.

The queen, who is 95 years old, is suffering from “minor cold-like symptoms,” but hopes to resume “limited duties” this week, the palace added.

This comes only days after Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla were found to be positive for the virus.

After canceling a series of engagements and spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests, the Queen had been under doctors’ orders to rest since mid-October.

Queen Elizabeth is thought to have spent time with Charles on Tuesday who tested positive for the coronavirus afew days later but quickly recovered.

Camilla, his wife, has also tested positive for Covid-19, with Clarence House reporting on Monday 14 February that she was self-isolating.

With seventy years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth is the longest-serving British queen.