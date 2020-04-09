Qatar has denied allegations from the United states Department of Justice that bribes were paid to secure votes for the hosting rights of the 2022 World cup tournament.

U.S prosecutors made new allegations regarding the 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosting rights, indicting members of the FIFA executive committee of accepting bribes to swing votes in making the desicion to award rights to Russia and Qatar

FIFA said in a statement it supports all investigations into “alleged acts of criminal wrongdoing” but noted the 2022 tournament will not be affected by the latest development.

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy says evidence showed it won the rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup by strictly adhering to all rules and regulations for the bidding process.