Citing improving economic indicators in Nigeria and strong population growth projections across the continent, the consumer goods company PZ Cussons has reconsidered its previous plan and decided to retain its Africa business.

The decision was disclosed in a statement published on its website on Thursday following the conclusion of a review of its Africa operations.

In its latest statement, the company confirmed that it would keep its Africa operations and outlined ambitious growth plans as part of a broader group strategy aimed at balancing its portfolio between developed and emerging markets.

PZ Cussons explained that the projected population surge of Africa and Nigeria was highlighted as a key factor in their latest consideration.

“As part of the review, the Group announced the sale of its 50 per cent equity interest in PZ Wilmar Limited, its non-core edible oils business in Nigeria, to Wilmar International Limited, its joint venture partner, for a total consideration of $70m. The Group received significant levels of interest from a number of parties regarding the wider Africa portfolio.

“The Board has, however, concluded that the greatest value for shareholders will be created by retaining the business and building a Group portfolio balanced between its developed markets of the United Kingdom and Australia/New Zealand and its emerging markets of Indonesia and Nigeria,” the statement partly read.

Explaining that, “The strategy is based on the significant long-term opportunity in Africa, where the population is forecast to grow by more than 900 million over the next 25 years, representing over half of total global population growth. Nigeria’s population alone is forecast to increase by over 100 million, further benefitting from urbanisation and rapidly growing middle classes. Recent economic and currency trends have been more favourable, supporting double-digit revenue growth in our Africa business in the first half of the financial year.

“The Board is confident that PZ Cussons is well placed to succeed through leveraging local insights and its brand heritage. The business will continue to benefit from its scale in manufacturing and route-to-market expertise, particularly in a competitive landscape that has seen a number of multinationals exit the market in recent years. Nearly 80 per cent of Nigeria’s revenue is generated from brands holding #1 or #2 positions in their categories.”

PZ Cussons added that it is now working to build a winning portfolio of locally loved brands, building on the improved momentum achieved in recent years.

The company said the first pillar of its strategy is core growth, which focuses on strengthening its business in Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana by consistently delivering best-in-class brand building, expanding distribution, improving Revenue Growth Management, enhancing in-store execution and driving digital engagement. These efforts — including doubling the number of directly served stores in Nigeria since FY22 — have significantly contributed to recent growth.

The second pillar is category expansion, which involves entering new adjacent categories, particularly men’s grooming and beauty, while leveraging existing brands such as Venus, Imperial Leather and Premier.

The third pillar is Pan-Africa growth, which includes expanding into other African markets using its established footprints in Nigeria and Kenya.

PZ Cussons’ Africa business generated £141m in revenue and £16m in adjusted operating profit in FY25, accounting for 27 per cent and 30 per cent of the Group’s totals, respectively. Following the sale of its 50 per cent stake in PZ Wilmar, the Group’s Africa business now comprises Family Care and Electricals in Nigeria, and Family Care operations in Ghana and Kenya. The Group holds a 73.3 per cent stake in PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc.

PZ Cussons is a publicly listed consumer goods company headquartered in Manchester, UK.