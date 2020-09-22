Some Advocacy and civil society groups are worried about the way the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress’ call for strikes over the removal of fuel subsidy and implementation of service-based Principle tariff on electricity distribution company.

They are asking Nigerians to be patient and invest in the future of the country

The Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress have as a tradition, embarked on nationwide strikes whenever there is perceived injustice meted on the masses.

It was thus not surprising that organised Labour recently issued the Federal Government a two week ultimatum to reverse it’s decision to remove fuel subsidy and increase in electricity prices

Their grouse is that these increases are inhuman, considering that a large part of the populace is yet to recover from the impact of the lockdown of the economy to curb the spread of the corona virus pandemic.

But some Advocacy and civil society groups are not in agreement with organised labour this time around. In fact they are urging Nigerians not to heed any calls made by labour as they are no longer a voice to rely on.

The advocacy groups urge well meaning Nigerians to be patient and patriotic and invest in the future of the country.