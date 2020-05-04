Anthony Joshua’s mandatory challenger, Kubrat Pulev has hinted that he could step-aside if Anthony Joshua wants to skip their mandatory bout and lock horns with Tyson Fury.

Joshua was originally due to face IBF mandatory challenger Pulev on June 20 but the clash was postponed as a result of the global coronavirus crisis.

The Bulgarian hit a stumbling block in his first bid to dethrone Anthony Joshua, with injury forcing him to pull out of their proposed meeting back in 2017.

Reports indicate that the Brit is looking to set up an undisputed heavyweight battle with fellow Brit Tyson Fury.