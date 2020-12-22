Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige says academic activities in public varsities will resume next month.

His assurance followed the outcome of the Federal Government negotiation with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at last Thursday’s parley.

According to the minister, parties will be back at the negotiating table today to resume discussions on the special assignment given to both sides at the last meeting.

The university lecturers commenced industrial action March 2020 over federal government’s inability to honour agreement it reached with the union in 2009.