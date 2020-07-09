The PTML Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has contributed eighty seven point eight billion naira into the federation account as captured in its 2020 half year report.

The command recorded more than twelve billion naira surplus in revenue, compared to what it collected within the same period in 2019.

In spite of the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on global trade, PTML Customs revenue generation did not suffer any setback.

The latest figures show that this is the highest the command has contributed into the federation account in a half year.

The sum of N87.8 billion naira collected between January and June 2020 exceeded the amount generated within the same period in 2019 by 12 billion naira, marking a 16 percent increase.

The area comptroller, Festus Okun attributes the spike in revenue to an increase in cargo throughput and due diligence of the command’s operatives.

He notes that while enforcing compliance to trade guidelines, the command is also observing all laid down protocols on safety amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The comptroller says cargoes can be exited from the command within six hours, if traders comply with sincere declarations and prompt duty payments.