PSG cruised into their first ever Champions league final on Tuesday night courtesy a three-nil drubbing of debutants RB Leipzig.

A sparkling performance by PSG’s front three of Neymar, Angel Di Maria, and Kylian Mbappe were far too sharp for Leipzig who failed to lift their game and were punished.

Marquinhos put PSG in the lead after only thirteen minutes, just before Di Maria added a second thirty minutes later.

Juan Bernat made it impossible for Leipzig to make a comeback when he netted the third goal to give PSG a comfortable 3-0 win and passage into the final.

The second semi-final match of the Champions League will be played on Wednesday night between favorites Bayern Munich and Olympic Lyon.

The game is scheduled for the Estadio Jose Alvalade and the match referee with be Antonio Mateu of Spain.

Lyon shocked Manchester city 3-1 in the previous round while Bayern annihilated Barcelona 8-2 to reach this stage of the competition.