The Police Service Commission (PSC) has cautioned Nigerians to disregard a series of fake publications circulating on social media and unofficial websites claiming that a recruitment portal for the Nigeria Police Force has been opened.

In a statement, the Commission described the reports as false and the work of fraudsters seeking to exploit unsuspecting citizens. It stressed that no recruitment exercise is currently underway and that no portal has been authorised for such a purpose.

The PSC said any genuine recruitment announcement would be made through official channels, including reputable national newspapers, its verified website, and formal press releases.

It urged the public to ignore unofficial information and report any fraudulent portals not listed on its website to the police.