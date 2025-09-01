The Police Service Commission says the passing of its immediate past Chairman, Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, retired Inspector General of Police was tragic, and a great loss not only to the Commission but the nation....

Dr. Arase was a distinguished officer, a cerebral leader, and a pathfinder whose life of service to the nation remains exemplary.

As Chairman of the Police Service Commission, he provided visionary and stabilizing leadership, guiding the Commission with uncommon wisdom.

His foresight and commitment to institutional growth culminated in the successful relocation of the Commission to its befitting Corporate Headquarters at Jabi, Abuja — one of the many legacies of his tenure.

He dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria, leaving behind a record of integrity, courage, and reform that will continue to inspire generations of officers and administrators.

The Board, Management, and Staff of the Police Service Commission extend heartfelt condolences to his family, the Nigeria Police Force, and the entire nation.

May God grant his family the strength to bear this great loss, and may his noble soul rest in perfect peace.

Meanwhile the Commission has paid a condolence visit to the Abuja home of its former Chairman.

The delegation was led by Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary in the Commission who stood in for the Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd.

Also in the delegation are DIG Taiwo Lakanu rtd, fdc, Honourable Commissioner representing the Police, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulfatah, Honourable Commissioner representing the Organized Private Sector and Directors/ Staff of the Commission.

The delegation Commiserated with the family of its former Chairman and prayed for the peaceful repose of his loving soul.

The Commission has also opened a condolence register at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.