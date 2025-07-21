The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 12 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) as part of a major elevation exercise affecting over 250 senior officers nationwide....

In a statement issued by PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani confirmed the Commission also promoted 16 Deputy Commissioners to the rank of Commissioners and elevated 27 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners of Police.

One Assistant Commissioner was denied promotion for being absent during the exercise, though the officer’s name was not disclosed.

A total of 145 Chief Superintendents of Police were promoted to Assistant Commissioners, comprising officers from general duty and specialist units including medical personnel, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, nurses, priests, and aircraft engineers.

In addition, 29 specialist Superintendents—drawn from units such as ICT, Works and Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS)—were elevated to Chief Superintendents, while 38 Deputy Superintendents were promoted to the rank of Superintendent.

List of Promoted AIGs

The 12 Commissioners of Police promoted to AIG include:

Johnson Oluwole Adenola (CP, Oyo State)

Ako Benedict Gabriel (CP, Anti-Fraud)

Ahmadu Tijani Abdullahi (CP, Jigawa)

Emmanuel Adegbola Aina (acting AIG, Intelligence)

Omolara Ibidun Oloruntola

Hassan Abdu Yababet (CP, Police College, Jos)

Bretet Emmanuel Simon (CP, Taraba)

Enyinnaya Inonachi Adiogu (CP, FCID Gombe Zonal Command)

Aminu Baba Raji (CP, Special Unit, FCID Alagbon)

Mohammed Mu’azu Usman (CP, Eastern Ports, Port Harcourt)

Festus Chinedu Oko (acting AIG, DLS Department)

Ronke Nurat Okunade (Special Fraud Unit, FCID Annex, Lagos)

Other Senior Promotions

The 16 officers promoted to full Commissioners include:

Uduak Otu Ita, Sheikh Mohammed Danko, Charles Ezekwesiri Dike, Nnana Oji Ama, Gabriel Onyilo Eliagwu, Abiola Reuben Olutunde, Yakubu Useni Dankaro, Michael Adegoroye Falade, Aina Adesola, Umar Ahmed Chuso, Emefile Tony Osifo, Innocent Ilogbunam Anagbado, Musa Mohammed Sani, Victor Avwerosuo Erivwode, Omoikhudu Philip and Sylvester Edogbanya.

Twenty-seven ACPs were elevated to Deputy Commissioners. Prominent among them are: Shehu Idris, David Adio Alalada (acting DCP Admin, Enugu), Abdulkarim Nuhu (Area Commander, Port Harcourt), Abimbola Shafkat Abdulraheem, and Ibrahim Sumaila Musa.

Several CSPs also rose to ACP, including Zubairu Maina, Olufikayo Abimbola Fawole, Stephen Olusola Olatise, Buhari Abdullahi, and Akaniyere Etuk.

Specialist officers from Force Headquarters and key commands such as ICT, Gender Unit, SPU Base 7 Abuja, Airwing, and FCID Homicide Section were also recognised in the exercise.

PSC Chair: Promotions Now Based on Global Best Practice

PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), said the Commission would continue to adopt transparent and merit-based processes in line with international best practices. He stressed that officers must meet the standards or “be shown the way out.”

Chairman of the PSC Standing Committee on Police Matters, DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), supervised the promotion exercise, including examinations and interviews.

Argungu congratulated all newly promoted officers and urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation, stating: “The Police Force of the 21st century must be equipped and professional enough to free Nigeria from criminality.”