The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd) mni, led a high-level delegation on a condolence visit to retired Supreme Court Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, following the passing of his wife, Zeporah Galumje.

Justice Galumje, who serves as the Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary in the PSC, was visited at his residence by the Commission’s management team, including Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission, as well as heads of departments and units.

DIG Argungu, speaking on behalf of the delegation, expressed deep sympathy and offered prayers for the repose of Mrs. Galumje’s soul.

“We pray that Almighty God, who knows all things, will receive her soul and grant the family—her husband, children, and loved ones—the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

He encouraged Justice Galumje to remain steadfast, assuring him that his late wife had “gone to be with the Lord.” The PSC Chairman further pledged the Commission’s continued spiritual support, saying, “We will keep the family in our prayers.”

Chief Nnamani, in his remarks, also consoled the grieving family, acknowledging that “God knows what is best,” even in moments of sorrow.

A visibly moved Justice Galumje expressed gratitude for the visit, describing it as a touching gesture during his time of grief.

“I am humbled by the presence of such a distinguished delegation so soon after my dear wife’s passing,” he said. “We have resolved, as a family, to accept this fate with faith and courage.”

The late Mrs. Zeporah Galumje is remembered as a devoted wife and mother, whose life and contributions were celebrated by those who knew her. The PSC’s visit underscores the close ties within Nigeria’s justice and law enforcement community.

The Commission has assured the Galumje family of its ongoing support during this period of mourning.